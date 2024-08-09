You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes guardrail, goes into woods before Sagamore Bridge

Vehicle strikes guardrail, goes into woods before Sagamore Bridge

August 8, 2024

BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck the guardrail before veering into the woods in Bourne. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound a short distance before the Sagamore Bridge sometime after 11 PM Thursday evening. Three people were evaluated with at leas two of them being transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

