BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck the guardrail before veering into the woods in Bourne. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound a short distance before the Sagamore Bridge sometime after 11 PM Thursday evening. Three people were evaluated with at leas two of them being transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle strikes guardrail, goes into woods before Sagamore Bridge
August 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Lawsuit Filed Over Deadly Submersible Incident
- Cape Cod Towns Pursue Varied Strategies In Housing Development
- WATCH: Senator Edward Markey and Aquarium staff release rehabilitated turtles into the ocean off Cape Cod
- Oysters Harvested On Cape Cod Subject To Recall
- Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act
- WATCH: Love Live Local Summer Update for Cape and Islands
- Energy Department Awards $2.2B to Strengthen the Electrical Grid and Add Clean Power
- WATCH: Falmouth Reports Turbine Blade Debris at Beaches
- State Looks to Phase Out PFAS in Firefighting Gear by 2027
- Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec
- Barnstable County Receives Recognition For Digital Excellence In National Survey
- County Commissioners Honor Resident For Efforts In Saving Young Drowning Victim
- Love Live Local Welcomes New Lead