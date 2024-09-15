You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes house in Centerville

September 15, 2024

CENTERVILLE – A vehicle struck a house in Centerville sometime after 3:30 PM Sunday. Officials were called to a residence in the 400 block of Old Craigville Road. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

