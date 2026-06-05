TRURO – A car reportedly struck a parked car and crashed into a garage in North Truro. The collision happened shortly after 7:30 PM Thursday on Shore Road (Route 6A) not far from the Provincetown town line. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the stability of the garage. Truro Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
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Vehicle strikes parked car, crashes into garage in Truro
June 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Truro