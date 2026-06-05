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Vehicle strikes parked car, crashes into garage in Truro

June 4, 2026

TRURO – A car reportedly struck a parked car and crashed into a garage in North Truro. The collision happened shortly after 7:30 PM Thursday on Shore Road (Route 6A) not far from the Provincetown town line. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the stability of the garage. Truro Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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