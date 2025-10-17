You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes pedestrian, building in Sandwich

Vehicle strikes pedestrian, building in Sandwich

October 17, 2025

SANDWICH – A car reportedly struck a pedestrian and also caused significant damage to a building. Rescuers responded to 8 Merchants Road about 12:40 PM. The victim was transported Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter. A building inspector was called to check the damage to a commercial structure. The incident is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 