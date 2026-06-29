SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree and rolled on its roof in Sandwich Monday morning. The crash happened on Great Hill Road shortly before 8:30 AM. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Vehicle strikes tree, rolls on its roof in Sandwich
June 29, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich