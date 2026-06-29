You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes tree, rolls on its roof in Sandwich

Vehicle strikes tree, rolls on its roof in Sandwich

June 29, 2026

SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly struck a tree and rolled on its roof in Sandwich Monday morning. The crash happened on Great Hill Road shortly before 8:30 AM. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 