Vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in Harwich

December 27, 2025

HARWICH – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Harwich shortly after 8 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Orleans Road (Route 39) by Church Street. The driver was not injures. Eversource was called to check the pole. Harwich Police are investigating if black ice was a factor in the crash.

