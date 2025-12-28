HARWICH – A vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned in Harwich shortly after 8 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Orleans Road (Route 39) by Church Street. The driver was not injures. Eversource was called to check the pole. Harwich Police are investigating if black ice was a factor in the crash.
Vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in Harwich
December 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AmeriCorps prepares for annual MLK Jr. Day of Service with focus on sustainability
- State demands lift on offshore wind stop
- LISTEN: County updates and year in review with Barnstable County Commission
- LISTEN: AAA Northeast says stay safe amid record travel season
- Trump administration suspends 5 wind projects off the East Coast, including Vineyard Wind
- Monomoy Regional School Committee votes to appoint Dr. Robin Millen as the district’s next Superintendent
- Yarmouth brings well back online after bacteria detected
- Gateway Airport to share progress on PFAS mitigation
- Mass DPU is taking up the task of reviewing utility bill costs
- Ten-year agreement reached to run Falmouth Country Club
- Number of cold-stunned turtles in treatment swells to over 450
- Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe provides update on school and summer camps
- LISTEN: Child and Family Services sponsors families in need for the holidays