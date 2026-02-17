WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled onto its side in West Barnstable. It happened about 1 PM Tuesday on High Street by Carlson Lane. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Eversource was called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in West Barnstable
February 17, 2026
