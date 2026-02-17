You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole and overturns in West Barnstable





WEST BARNSTABLE – A vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and rolled onto its side in West Barnstable. It happened about 1 PM Tuesday on High Street by Carlson Lane. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Eversource was called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

