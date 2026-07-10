SANDWICH – A vehicle reportedly fell off a wrecker was then struck by another vehicle. The incident happened on Cotuit Road near the Sandwich Police Station. Three people in the second vehicle were evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
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Vehicle struck after falling off wrecker in Sandwich
July 10, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Sandwich