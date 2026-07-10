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Vehicle struck after falling off wrecker in Sandwich

July 10, 2026

SANDWICH  – A vehicle reportedly fell off a wrecker was then struck by another vehicle. The incident happened on Cotuit Road near the Sandwich Police Station. Three people in the second vehicle were evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

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