MASHPEE – A Jeep collided with a boat trailer in Mashpee around 10 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) near Old Barnstable Road. The trailer attached to a pickup truck appeared to be carrying a Mashpee Department of Natural resources vessel. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation. Traffic was tied up in the area until the vehicles could be removed.

Further details were not immediately available.