Vessel loses power while transiting Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – A vessel reportedly lost power and began drifting in the Cape Cod Canal about 1 PM Saturday. The Army Corp of Engineers and a local harbormaster were able to reach the 90 foot vessel near the train bridge and safely tow it to port. No injuries were reported.
From Wareham DNR: At approximately 1 PM on Saturday, August 30th, a large motor yacht while entering the west end of the Cape Cod Canal lost propulsion near Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The strong eastbound current proceeded to take the approximately 100’ yacht into the land cut turning it sideways and then backwards, narrowly missing the Buzzards Bay side of the Railroad Bridge and continued drifting east towards the banks of the Canal.
After a few very tense minutes for the crew of this 120 ton +/- yacht in the five knot current, the Army Corp of Engineers Patrol and Wareham Natural Resources Officers arrived on scene. Canal Patrol was able to get a towline to the crew while Wareham Natural Resources Officers boarded from the stern of the vessel to assist the crew.
The vessel was able to be taken control of and towed to safety without further incident.
Photos via Massachusetts Maritime Academy webcam/CWN