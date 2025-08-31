TRURO – A vessel reported it was taking on water off the Ocean side of Truro around 6 PM Sunday. The Coast Guard and a commercial salvage company responded and stabilized the situation. No injuries were reported.
Vessel taking on water off Truro assisted
August 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
