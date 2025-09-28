You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride held Saturday

Video: 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride held Saturday

September 28, 2025


DENNIS – The 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride was held Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycles made the trip from Patriot Square in Dennis to MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown. As the name suggests, the organization helps to ease the burden of veterinary costs for retired Police K-9s. If you would like to donate, follow this link here.
Video by Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fun/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

