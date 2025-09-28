Video: 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride held Saturday



DENNIS – The 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride was held Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycles made the trip from Patriot Square in Dennis to MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown. As the name suggests, the organization helps to ease the burden of veterinary costs for retired Police K-9s. If you would like to donate, follow this link here.

Video by Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fun/CWN

