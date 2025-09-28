DENNIS – The 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride was held Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycles made the trip from Patriot Square in Dennis to MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown. As the name suggests, the organization helps to ease the burden of veterinary costs for retired Police K-9s. If you would like to donate, follow this link here.
Video by Cape & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fun/CWN
Video: 17th annual Cape & Island Police K-9 Relief Fun motorcycle ride held Saturday
September 28, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting
- Harwich board approves permit to convert office space into rental units
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance pushing for supply improvements
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod gets new name after 104 years
- Behavioral Health Network holding grand opening in Hyannis
- New leader announced at Hyannis Salvation Army
- Orleans recognized for tech assistance program
- Harwich water main flushing starting next week
- Road work scheduled in Sandwich next week
- Barnstable receives sizable digital equity grant to improve Wi-Fi at Hyannis Youth and Community Center
- RMV ending pandemic-era policy for driving instruction
- Revolution Wind wins injunction, construction to resume
- Cape Cod Fishermen’s Alliance among the finalists for millions in research program funding