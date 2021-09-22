You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Air Station Cape Cod airlifts fisherman after stung by stingray barb

Video: Air Station Cape Cod airlifts fisherman after stung by stingray barb

September 22, 2021

MONTAUK, NY – Air Station Cape Cod recently completed a challenging Medevac for a critically injured crewmember aboard a fishing vessel who was struck by the barb of a 300 pound stingray. The crewmember was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

