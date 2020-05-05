You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: BPD, COMM fire take part in birthday drive-by in Marstons Mills

Video: BPD, COMM fire take part in birthday drive-by in Marstons Mills

May 4, 2020

IMG_1171

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 17

MARSTONS MILLS – A celebratory birthday drive-by took place in Marstons Mills Monday. The procession included Barnstable Police and the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department. The procession for Katie Partin traveled down Osterville/West Barnstable Road past the Partin residence

.
Photos and video by Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN

Birthday driveby Marstons Mills, MA 5/04/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 