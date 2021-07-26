Video: Brush fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

ha072621 brush fire Route 6 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.
HARWICH – A brush fire slowed traffic along Route 6 in Harwich late Monday afternoon. The fire was eastbound between exits 78-82 (old exits 9-10).
Video by AAP/CWN
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
