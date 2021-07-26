You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Brush fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Video: Brush fire slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

July 26, 2021

ha072621 brush fire Route 6 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

HARWICH – A brush fire slowed traffic along Route 6 in Harwich late Monday afternoon. The fire was eastbound between exits 78-82 (old exits 9-10).
Video by AAP/CWN

