You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Dennis Police share what to expect for 4th of July holiday

Video: Dennis Police share what to expect for 4th of July holiday

June 30, 2026


DENNISFrom Dennis Police: As we prepare for another busy Fourth of July weekend, Chief John Brady shares what residents and visitors can expect before heading to Dennis.
Watch for important information about beach access, traffic and parking changes, increased police presence, and public safety measures that will help keep the holiday safe and family-friendly for everyone.
Please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and celebrate responsibly.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 