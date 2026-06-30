DENNIS – From Dennis Police: As we prepare for another busy Fourth of July weekend, Chief John Brady shares what residents and visitors can expect before heading to Dennis.
Watch for important information about beach access, traffic and parking changes, increased police presence, and public safety measures that will help keep the holiday safe and family-friendly for everyone.
Please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and celebrate responsibly.
Video: Dennis Police share what to expect for 4th of July holiday
June 30, 2026