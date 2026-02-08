HARWICH – Firefighters responded to Pilgrim Congregational Church on Route 28 around 1:30 pm Sunday for a smoke condition and odor in the adjoining parish hall. Eversource also at scene to check electrical system. Fire officials believe a malfunctioning control box for the Church’s solar panes was to blame. There was no fire damage.
Video by Jake O’Callaghan
Video: Malfunctioning solar system causes smoke in Harwich church
February 8, 2026
HARWICH – Firefighters responded to Pilgrim Congregational Church on Route 28 around 1:30 pm Sunday for a smoke condition and odor in the adjoining parish hall. Eversource also at scene to check electrical system. Fire officials believe a malfunctioning control box for the Church’s solar panes was to blame. There was no fire damage.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Steamship Authority to hold virtual sessions explaining new reservation system
- LISTEN: Offshore wind back in development, but financial expert says impacts from freezes remain
- Contractor able to resume sewer work in Yarmouth after fatal incident
- Erosion-threatened beach house tied to Watergate is being demolished
- Barnstable to consider mandating best available sewer systems near sensitive waterbodies
- Steamship Authority summer reservation figures are in
- Mass Maritime Academy announces new partnership with program in Middle East
- Preliminary results in for Martha’s Vineyard summer ferry reservations
- Falmouth reports presence of invasive pine beetle
- Barnstable restricting the sale of nicotine and tobacco products
- Bass Hole Boardwalk closed for ice damage
- Leadership change taking place at Cape Light Compact
- Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard receive grants to protect pitch pine habitat