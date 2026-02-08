You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Malfunctioning solar system causes smoke in Harwich church

February 8, 2026

HARWICH – Firefighters responded to Pilgrim Congregational Church on Route 28 around 1:30 pm Sunday for a smoke condition and odor in the adjoining parish hall. Eversource also at scene to check electrical system. Fire officials believe a malfunctioning control box for the Church’s solar panes was to blame. There was no fire damage.
Video by Jake O’Callaghan

