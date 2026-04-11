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Video: Mashpee High School student on field trip extinguishes light fixture fire at senior center

April 10, 2026


MASHPEE – A Mashpee High School student jumped into action while on a field trip when a light fixture caught fire at the Mashpee Senior Center on Frank Hicks Drive about 11:30 AM Friday. The student identified as Jack Borowski grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials could arrive at the scene.

Mashpee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michele Connors released a statement “His quick thinking and willingness to step in during a moment of need reflect the very best of our community”
Photo and video via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

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