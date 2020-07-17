Video report: Bike accident injures one seriously in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – One person was seriously injured in a reported bicycle accident in Provincetown late Friday afternoon. Officials were called to the Provincelands Bike Trail by the tunnel below the Visitor Center. According to a report, a doctor happened on the scene and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was put on a stretcher and into an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. it was unclear of the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident which is under investigation by U.S. Park Rangers.

pt071720 bike accident Provincelands Trail from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.