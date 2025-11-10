Video: Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Falmouth High School

FALMOUTH – A vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the Falmouth High School on Gifford Street Monday morning. According to reports some bus drivers tried to use fire extinguishers on the fire to no avail. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

Video via Cape Cod Incidents:

