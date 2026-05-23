Video: Woman taken to hospital after collision with work trailer in Harwich





HARWICH – Harwich Fire and Rescue transported a driver to Cape Cod Hospital after her Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a work trailer on Bank Street. The crash happened Saturday at 9:30 AM sending her vehicle across the street thru a picket fence almost striking the home at 248 Bank Street. According to reports, the trailer was parked without traffic cones or flashing caution lights. Harwich Police are handling the investigation

Photos and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

