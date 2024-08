BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Police: No two days are ever the same!

Special thanks to the Massachusetts State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team for assisting us with some volatile substances that were dropped off.

Black powder is typically safe for long periods of time if properly stored. However, this was not the case, and we are thankful for MSP EOD and Hyannis Fire Department’s assistance.

Everyone stay safe out there!