Wareham DNR cites two poachers



WAREHAM – In the evening hours of Friday August 21st, a WDNR Officer was conducting surveillance of persons harvesting blue crabs along Merchants Way. The DNR Officer was monitoring a group of 2 individuals who appeared to be harvesting oysters. The DNR Officer left his surviellance post and stopped the 2 individuals behind Cumberland Farms. Subsequent inspection of the catch revealed violations for both parties. As a result of the inspection, the following citations were issued:

Poacher #1 – $320 citation

-Harvest/Possession of undersized blue crabs

-Shellfishing in closed area

-Harvest/Possession of oyster in closed season

-Harvest/Possession of undersized oyster (Seed not culled from adult oyster)

-Shellfishing without a permit

Poacher #2 – $200 citation

-Shellfishing in closed area

-Harvest/Possession of oyster in closed season

-Harvest/Possession of undersized oyster

(Seed not culled from adult oyster)

-Shellfishing without a permit

Surprisingly, Poacher #2 had all legal sized crabs, and even a measuring device to maintain compliance with the size limits. All shellfish and short crabs were returned to the waters.

After issuing paperwork to these poachers, the DNR Officer began conducting further inspections along Merchants Way. During an inspection, one fishermen was bitten by his catch and was bleeding from his hand. The DNR Officer provided first aid until Wareham EMS arrived to bandage and clean the wound for the individual.