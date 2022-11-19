You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham firefighters battling three-alarm fire

November 19, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. No injuries were reported. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their crews responded mutual aid to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

