WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. No injuries were reported. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their crews responded mutual aid to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wareham firefighters battling three-alarm fire
November 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis
- Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies
- Hyannis Road Work to Break for Thanksgiving
- Family Table Collaborative to Host Thanksgiving Day Dinner
- State Outlines Future for Canal Bridge Replacements
- Proponents of Ballot Question One Share What Comes Next
- Man injured in fall off roof in Harwich
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame Inductee Steve Wilson
- Sustainability Group Pulls Maine Lobster Certification Over Whales
- WATCH: Andrew Gottlieb Talks Cyanobacteria, Election and Climate Change
- Officials Urge Preparedness for Winter Driving Conditions
- Steamship Authority Switching to Canned Water at Snack Bars
- Shark Conservancy to Raise Money for Veteran Charters