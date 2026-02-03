Wareham man charged with attempted murder after man stabbed and seriously injured at local bar



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On February 2, 2026, at approximately 12:38 am, officers assigned to the Patrol Division, along with Wareham EMS and Onset Fire Department responded to 201 Onset Avenue, Steven’s Lounge for a reported disturbance with someone possibly stabbed. When officers arrived on scene, they found large amounts of blood in the bar area and a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers provided medical aid to the stab victim until Wareham EMS arrived on scene. Due to the severity of the injuries the victim was transported directly to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

The Criminal Investigation Division along with the Patrol Division started their investigation and were able to identify the suspect as, Alexx Rezendes, 27-years-old, of Wareham.

At approximately 4:36 PM, detectives and members of the Patrol Division located Rezendes at his residence in Wareham. Rezendes was placed in custody without incident. He was charged with; Assault to Murder, Assault and Battery Dangerous Weapon.

Rezendes was held on $10,000.00 cash bail and was due to be arraigned at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court on Tuesday.

Chief Walter Correia Jr. applauded the collaborative effort between Criminal Investigation Division and the Patrol Division working tirelessly, following up on leads, and taking a violent person off the streets of Wareham.