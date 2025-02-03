Wareham man facing numerous charges after failing to stop for police



WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that on Satu rday February 1, 2025 at approximately 4:52 PM, a Wareham officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop with a white sedan on Minot Avenue. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as, Lovell Johnson, 35, of Wareham failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit throughout the Wareham and Onset sections of town. Officers were able to successfully deploy “Stop Sticks” (tire deflation devices) on the white sedan. Johnson continued to operate the vehicle erratically even with deflated tires.

The vehicle eventually became disabled and stopped in the Onset section of town. Johnson exited the vehicle and led officers on a brief foot pursuit, where he was placed in custody without incident.

Lovell Johnson was charged with; various motor vehicle violations and resisting arrest.

Johnson, will be arraigned at Wareham 4th District Court on February 3, 2025.