Wareham man sentenced to over seven years in prison for child pornography offenses



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney Boston: A Wareham man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Brandon Bendall, 50, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Myong J. Joun to 90 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. In February 2026, Bendall pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. Bendall was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on May 2, 2025 and indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2025.

Bendall was a member of an online chat group in which members viewed and posted CSAM. While in the chat group Bendall posted at least 17 videos containing CSAM. During a search of Bendall’s residence and cell phone, approximately 9,400 images and videos of CSAM, including images of children as young as infants being sexually assaulted, were located.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Wareham, Marion and East Bridgewater Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney David G. Tobin of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.