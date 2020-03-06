Wareham Police name two new officers

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department recently hired Hannah Salerno and Malik Wilkes to fill police officer vacancies created through attrition.

Salerno is a lifelong resident of Onset and graduate of Wareham High School. She is pursuing a degree at Bridgewater State University.

Wilkes has served as a Summer Special Police Officer for the Wareham Police Department and has Bachelor’s Degree from Westfield State University.

The two are currently attending the police academy, and will continue to do so for several more weeks

“Malik and Hannah are going to be great additions to the Wareham Police Department, and we look forward to their service,” said Wareham Police Chief John Walcek.