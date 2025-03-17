Wareham Police searching for armed robber who held up Chinese restaurant

WAREHAM – On Friday March 15, 2025, officers assigned to the Patrol Division were dispatched to China Chef, located at 1 Depot Street, just before midnight for a report of an armed robbery. The employee at China Chef reported to officers that a male, dressed in all black clothing, bandana covering his face pulled out a black revolver-style firearm and demanded money. The male reached over the counter and took an undetermined amount of US currency out of the register and fled the restaurant on foot.

After an extensive search of the area utilizing a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department K-9, officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The robbery is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division. We ask the public if you have any information regarding the robbery contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (508) 295-1206 or through the anonymous tip-line.