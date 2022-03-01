You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police seek suspect in purse snatching from elder person at Walmart

Wareham Police seek suspect in purse snatching from elder person at Walmart

March 1, 2022


WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Detective division is seeking the public’s assistance identifying this male party pictured above. The male is suspect in the larceny of a purse from an elder at Walmart. If you know this person and can help identify him please call Wareham police detectives at 508-295-1204

