Wareham Police seek truck for hit and run in Walmart parking lot

Wareham Police seek truck for hit and run in Walmart parking lot

May 14, 2020


WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance. We are trying to identify the dark colored truck with the symbol on the side. The vehicle was involved in a hit & run in the Walmart parking lot on May 2, 2020. Police believe the name on the side of the truck is Atlas. If you have any information about this vehicle or see a similar vehicle please contact Wareham Police Detectives at 508-295-1206.

