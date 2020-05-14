WAREHAM – The Wareham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance. We are trying to identify the dark colored truck with the symbol on the side. The vehicle was involved in a hit & run in the Walmart parking lot on May 2, 2020. Police believe the name on the side of the truck is Atlas. If you have any information about this vehicle or see a similar vehicle please contact Wareham Police Detectives at 508-295-1206.
Wareham Police seek truck for hit and run in Walmart parking lot
May 14, 2020
