DENNIS – The Dennis Water District is working an active water leak on Route 6A near Palmer Lane, causing extremely icy and hazardous roadway conditions. Motorists are urged to use caution and seek alternate routes while crews address the issue.
Water leak in Dennis leaves section of Route 6A very icy
January 21, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
