Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/14/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On January 11th at 2:03 a.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini arrested

Garen C. Brennon, 27, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating without a license

Speeding

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 6th at 4:57 a.m.

James Joseph Backlund, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On January 6th at 3:26 p.m.

Junelle Cheyenne Jones-Saunders, 26, of Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (Bourne PD for assault and battery)

and

Ieashamae Garate, 35, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (Bourne PD for assualt and battery with a dangerous weapon)

Warrant arrest (Sandwich PD for assault with a dangerous weapon)

Warrant arrest (New Bedford PD for assault and battery on a police officer)

On January 7th at 11:54 a.m.

Denise M. Davis, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

(editor’s note: the log for January 8th was not posted online)

On January 9th at 4:52 p.m.

Rodney S. Gomes, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 10th at 10:39 p.m.

Johannah M. Femling, 40, of Harwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Lights violation

On January 11th at 12:03 a.m.

Richard M. Hatfield, 63, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (5th offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Number plate violation

Resisting arrest

On January 11th at 03:30 a.m.

Lauren E. Christie, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 11th at 7:07 p.m.

Jonathan Richard McCormick, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrrest for A&B on a household member

On January 12th at 9:37 a.m.

Rhawn MD DePriest, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Assualt and battery on a person over 60/disabled with serious injury

Assault with dangerous weapon on person over 60

Assault with dangerous weapon

Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests:

On January 6th at 8:48 p.m.

Forever S. Santiago, 25, was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Obstruction of justice

Trespassing

Trespassing with motor vehicle

Disorderly conduct

Improper storage of a firearm

and

Kogan J. Santiago, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Obstruction of justice

Trespassing

Trespassing with motor vehicle

Disorderly conduct

On January 7th at 4:50 p.m.

William August Engler, 21, of Oak Bluffs was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On January 7th at 4:54 p.m.

Paula Ann Allison, 59, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Fail to yield at intersection

On January 8th at 2:53 p.m.

Katelyn S. Geggatt, 29, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

Data furnished by Falmouth Police