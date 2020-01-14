Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/14/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On January 11th at 2:03 a.m. Ofc. Samantha Voltolini arrested
Garen C. Brennon, 27, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating without a license
Speeding
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 6th at 4:57 a.m.
James Joseph Backlund, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On January 6th at 3:26 p.m.
Junelle Cheyenne Jones-Saunders, 26, of Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (Bourne PD for assault and battery)
and
Ieashamae Garate, 35, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (Bourne PD for assualt and battery with a dangerous weapon)
Warrant arrest (Sandwich PD for assault with a dangerous weapon)
Warrant arrest (New Bedford PD for assault and battery on a police officer)
On January 7th at 11:54 a.m.
Denise M. Davis, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
(editor’s note: the log for January 8th was not posted online)
On January 9th at 4:52 p.m.
Rodney S. Gomes, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 10th at 10:39 p.m.
Johannah M. Femling, 40, of Harwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Lights violation
On January 11th at 12:03 a.m.
Richard M. Hatfield, 63, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (5th offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Number plate violation
Resisting arrest
On January 11th at 03:30 a.m.
Lauren E. Christie, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 11th at 7:07 p.m.
Jonathan Richard McCormick, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrrest for A&B on a household member
On January 12th at 9:37 a.m.
Rhawn MD DePriest, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Assualt and battery on a person over 60/disabled with serious injury
Assault with dangerous weapon on person over 60
Assault with dangerous weapon
Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests:
On January 6th at 8:48 p.m.
Forever S. Santiago, 25, was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Obstruction of justice
Trespassing
Trespassing with motor vehicle
Disorderly conduct
Improper storage of a firearm
and
Kogan J. Santiago, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Obstruction of justice
Trespassing
Trespassing with motor vehicle
Disorderly conduct
On January 7th at 4:50 p.m.
William August Engler, 21, of Oak Bluffs was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On January 7th at 4:54 p.m.
Paula Ann Allison, 59, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Fail to yield at intersection
On January 8th at 2:53 p.m.
Katelyn S. Geggatt, 29, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
Data furnished by Falmouth Police