Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/19/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On January 16th at 10:38 p.m.

Brian K. Sugden, 35, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

No license in possession

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 11th at 11:40 a.m.

Angela R. Gonsalves, 41, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On January 11th at 1:00 p.m.

Katelynn E. Eldridge, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On January 11th at 8:24 p.m.

Michael Andrew Randall, 52, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Malicious destruction to a motor vehicle

Threatening to commit a crime (A&B DW firearm)

On January 12th at 12:58 a.m.

Vincent Gerrard Gay, 38, of Roslindale, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 12th at 7:56 p.m.

Joury A. Carballo, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

On January 14th at 2:11 p.m.

Don C. Collins, 25, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 15th at 10:09 a.m.

Nicole Lee Smith, 35, of Hyannis

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On January 15th at 11:59 a.m.

David F. Kimball, 40, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

On Janaury 15th at 1:52 p.m.

James A. Novak, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 17th at 3:33 a.m.

Jonathan Brett Hubbard, 35, of Centerville was charged with

Unarmed burglary (5 counts)

On January 17th at 2:34 p.m.

Madison White, 18, of Hariwch was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 17th at 6:24 p.m.

Patricia A. Hickey, 64, of East Sandwich was charged with

Operating under the influenc of drugs

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On January 17th at 8:19 p.m.

Alyssa Whitney Williams, 20, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police