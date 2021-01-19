Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/19/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On January 16th at 10:38 p.m.
Brian K. Sugden, 35, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
No license in possession
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 11th at 11:40 a.m.
Angela R. Gonsalves, 41, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On January 11th at 1:00 p.m.
Katelynn E. Eldridge, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On January 11th at 8:24 p.m.
Michael Andrew Randall, 52, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Malicious destruction to a motor vehicle
Threatening to commit a crime (A&B DW firearm)
On January 12th at 12:58 a.m.
Vincent Gerrard Gay, 38, of Roslindale, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 12th at 7:56 p.m.
Joury A. Carballo, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
On January 14th at 2:11 p.m.
Don C. Collins, 25, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 15th at 10:09 a.m.
Nicole Lee Smith, 35, of Hyannis
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On January 15th at 11:59 a.m.
David F. Kimball, 40, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
On Janaury 15th at 1:52 p.m.
James A. Novak, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 17th at 3:33 a.m.
Jonathan Brett Hubbard, 35, of Centerville was charged with
Unarmed burglary (5 counts)
On January 17th at 2:34 p.m.
Madison White, 18, of Hariwch was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 17th at 6:24 p.m.
Patricia A. Hickey, 64, of East Sandwich was charged with
Operating under the influenc of drugs
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On January 17th at 8:19 p.m.
Alyssa Whitney Williams, 20, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police