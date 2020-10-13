Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/13/20

ditor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On October 5th at 11:47 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Daniel R. Bloomer, 26, of Chatham who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Lights violation

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On October 8th at 1:26 p.m.

Kathleen D. Ogden, 59, of Eastham was charged with

Warrant arrest

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 6th at 10:11 a.m.

Rodney Carrol Livingston, 66, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 6th at 8:00 p.m.

Marc Allen Gendron, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Assualt with a dangerous weapon (bottle)

Vandalizing property

Trespassing

On October 7th at 11:19 a.m.

Olivia Marie Ryan, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 9th at 2:41 p.m.

Justin F. Caulfield, 40, of Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On October 10th at 12:56 a.m.

Marcus William McDowell, 29, of Buzzards Bay was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 10th at 1:59 a.m.

Daniel Lee Boyce, 34, of West Hyannisport was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

FALMMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 7th at 12:17 p.m.

Adam P. Byron, 44, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 9th at 4:49 p.m.

Aaron Joseph Todman, 24, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 10th at 8:59 p.m.

Ryan C. Mello, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

