Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/13/20

ditor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On October 5th at 11:47 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Daniel R. Bloomer, 26, of Chatham who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Lights violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On October 8th at 1:26 p.m.
Kathleen D. Ogden, 59, of Eastham was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 6th at 10:11 a.m.
Rodney Carrol Livingston, 66, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 6th at 8:00 p.m.
Marc Allen Gendron, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Assualt with a dangerous weapon (bottle)
Vandalizing property
Trespassing
On October 7th at 11:19 a.m.
Olivia Marie Ryan, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 9th at 2:41 p.m.
Justin F. Caulfield, 40, of Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On October 10th at 12:56 a.m.
Marcus William McDowell, 29, of Buzzards Bay was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 10th at 1:59 a.m.
Daniel Lee Boyce, 34, of West Hyannisport was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 7th at 12:17 p.m.
Adam P. Byron, 44, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 9th at 4:49 p.m.
Aaron Joseph Todman, 24, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 10th at 8:59 p.m.
Ryan C. Mello, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police