Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/17/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report no arrests for the past week:
On November 11th at 8:43 a.m.
Jeananne Wilkinson, 60, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 11th at 1:34 p.m.
John Edward Mcelhinney, 62, of Winchester, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
On November 11th at 3:30 p.m.
Jeremy Paul Stillson, 46, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 11th at 5:10 p.m.
Ch Najam Asghar, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
vandalizing property
Shoplifting be concealing merchandise
On November 12th at 9:52 a.m.
Justin M. Kight, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 12th at 9:44 p.m.
Nicole Lee Smith, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On November 13th at 7:35 p.m.
William Deinan, 58, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating recklessly to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Fail to stop/yield for red light
On November 13th at 9;31 p.m.
Kristen M. Fetterman, 40, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On November 14th at 12:08 a.m.
Denik Ricardo Hume, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
Resisting arrest
On November 14th at 4:01 a.m.
Shymel Tyquan Brown, 26, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On November 14th at 11:46 a.m.
Vanessa Vana Williams, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 10th at 6:19 p.m.
James R. Eldredge, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On November 12th at 9:38 p.m.
Christopher Lee DeGrace, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Threatening to commit a crime
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Logs for 11/15 not posted)