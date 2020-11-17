Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/17/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report no arrests for the past week:

On November 11th at 8:43 a.m.

Jeananne Wilkinson, 60, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 11th at 1:34 p.m.

John Edward Mcelhinney, 62, of Winchester, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

On November 11th at 3:30 p.m.

Jeremy Paul Stillson, 46, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 11th at 5:10 p.m.

Ch Najam Asghar, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

vandalizing property

Shoplifting be concealing merchandise

On November 12th at 9:52 a.m.

Justin M. Kight, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 12th at 9:44 p.m.

Nicole Lee Smith, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On November 13th at 7:35 p.m.

William Deinan, 58, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating recklessly to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Fail to stop/yield for red light

On November 13th at 9;31 p.m.

Kristen M. Fetterman, 40, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On November 14th at 12:08 a.m.

Denik Ricardo Hume, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

Resisting arrest

On November 14th at 4:01 a.m.

Shymel Tyquan Brown, 26, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On November 14th at 11:46 a.m.

Vanessa Vana Williams, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 10th at 6:19 p.m.

James R. Eldredge, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On November 12th at 9:38 p.m.

Christopher Lee DeGrace, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Threatening to commit a crime

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Logs for 11/15 not posted)