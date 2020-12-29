Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/29/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 22nd at 6:18 a.m.

Eduardo M. Hudson, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On December 23rd at 7:01 p.m.

Charles Ray Lipscomb, 64, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 26th at 2:38 p.m.

Ch Najam Asghar, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct (2 counts)

On December 27th at 12:58 a.m.

Adam M. Licata, 41, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Uninspected vehicle

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

On December 27th at 12:38 p.m.

Robert E. Hastings, 50, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Vandalizing property

On December 27th at 8:16 p.m.

Christine W. Waugh, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On December 23rd at 7:24 p.m.

Cecilia Anne McCarthy, 68, of West Tisbury was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs from 12/24 at noon forward not posted yet)