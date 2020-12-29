Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/29/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 22nd at 6:18 a.m.
Eduardo M. Hudson, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On December 23rd at 7:01 p.m.
Charles Ray Lipscomb, 64, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 26th at 2:38 p.m.
Ch Najam Asghar, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise (2 counts)
Disorderly conduct (2 counts)
On December 27th at 12:58 a.m.
Adam M. Licata, 41, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Uninspected vehicle
Resisting arrest
Disorderly conduct
On December 27th at 12:38 p.m.
Robert E. Hastings, 50, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Vandalizing property
On December 27th at 8:16 p.m.
Christine W. Waugh, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On December 23rd at 7:24 p.m.
Cecilia Anne McCarthy, 68, of West Tisbury was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs from 12/24 at noon forward not posted yet)