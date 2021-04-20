Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/20/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 13th at 1:04 a.m.

Don J. Buchanan, 48, of Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating without a license

Uninspected vehicle

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On April 15th at 5:58 p.m.

James R. Edmunds, 70, of Orleans was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Trespassing

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On April 12th at 11:06 a.m.

Marc Alan Cheek, 47, of Truro was charged with

Warrant arrest

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On April 17th at 9:25 a.m.

Angela R. Maiorana-Bloniasz, 49, of Suffield, CT was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 12th at 4:15 a.m.

Ciara Leshal Boston, 33, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On April 13th at 12:28 a.m.

Clyde H. Perry Jr., 24, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 13th at 9:19 p.m.

David Michael Bartholomew, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon (knife)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (wall)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)

Assault and battery

Assault and battery with intent to rob

Home invasion

Threatening to commit a crime

On April 14th at 7:13 p.m.

Shawn Dean Savoy, 46, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 15th at 6:16 a.m.

Dontae M. Lehtola, 19, of West Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 15th at 6:14 p.m.

Katherine N. Robinson, 26, of Barnstable was charged with

Warrant arrest

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)

On April 17th at 3:07 p.m.

Jason N. Schell, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On April 14th at 9:00 p.m.

Ryan Matthew Hildreth, 30, of Exeterm NH was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

