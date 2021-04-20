Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/20/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 13th at 1:04 a.m.
Don J. Buchanan, 48, of Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating without a license
Uninspected vehicle
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On April 15th at 5:58 p.m.
James R. Edmunds, 70, of Orleans was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Trespassing
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On April 12th at 11:06 a.m.
Marc Alan Cheek, 47, of Truro was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On April 17th at 9:25 a.m.
Angela R. Maiorana-Bloniasz, 49, of Suffield, CT was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 12th at 4:15 a.m.
Ciara Leshal Boston, 33, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On April 13th at 12:28 a.m.
Clyde H. Perry Jr., 24, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 13th at 9:19 p.m.
David Michael Bartholomew, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon (knife)
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (wall)
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot)
Assault and battery
Assault and battery with intent to rob
Home invasion
Threatening to commit a crime
On April 14th at 7:13 p.m.
Shawn Dean Savoy, 46, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 15th at 6:16 a.m.
Dontae M. Lehtola, 19, of West Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 15th at 6:14 p.m.
Katherine N. Robinson, 26, of Barnstable was charged with
Warrant arrest
Resisting arrest
Disorderly conduct
Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)
On April 17th at 3:07 p.m.
Jason N. Schell, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On April 14th at 9:00 p.m.
Ryan Matthew Hildreth, 30, of Exeterm NH was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
Data furnished by Falmouth Police