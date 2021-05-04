Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/04/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 30th at 1:43 a.m.
Joseph J. Murphy, 23, of Chatham was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Speeding
On May 1st at 11:40 p.m.
Joseph W. Pheeny, 50, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Lights violation
No license in possession
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrest for the month of April::
On April 23rd at 5:52 p.m.
Joseph C. Lima, 33, of Brewster was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended
Media release furnished by Brewster Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 27th at 12:28 a.m.
Adam J. White, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Unarmed robbery
On April 28th at 6:53 a.m.
Christopher D. Dvorak, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 28th at 1:09 p.m.
Gerard Vincent Costa, 50, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On April 29th at 8:41 a.m.
Jonathan T. Lee, 51, of West Hyannisport was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 30th at 2:22 a.m.
Fabian A. Cury, 40, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 1st at 12:32 a.m.
Jonathan Charles Seaback, 33, of Cotuit was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
On May 1st at 10:40 p.m.
Jared J. Carvello, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
On May 2nd at 5:38 p.m.
Rhonda F. Mastin, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Larceny over $1,200
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shoe)
Trespassing
Possession of a burglarious instrument (scissors)
On May 2nd at 9:07 p.m.
Daniel Goddard Johnson, 25, of Littleton, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Wrong way violation-state highway
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 26th at 9:59 p.m.
David L. Hinds, 65, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On April 29th at 7:06 p.m.
Stephen E. Zine, 31, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Possession of a Class E substance (2 counts)
Warrant arrest
On April 30th at 11:30 p.m.
Robert Hunter Walker, 32, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 1st at 10:18 a.m.
Andrew D. Hutchins, 45, of East Falmout was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Disorderly conduct
Data furnished by Falmouth Police