Weekly police department arrests/reports 5/04/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 30th at 1:43 a.m.

Joseph J. Murphy, 23, of Chatham was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Speeding

On May 1st at 11:40 p.m.

Joseph W. Pheeny, 50, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Lights violation

No license in possession

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BREWSTER – Brewster Police report the following arrest for the month of April::

On April 23rd at 5:52 p.m.

Joseph C. Lima, 33, of Brewster was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended

Media release furnished by Brewster Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 27th at 12:28 a.m.

Adam J. White, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Unarmed robbery

On April 28th at 6:53 a.m.

Christopher D. Dvorak, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 28th at 1:09 p.m.

Gerard Vincent Costa, 50, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On April 29th at 8:41 a.m.

Jonathan T. Lee, 51, of West Hyannisport was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 30th at 2:22 a.m.

Fabian A. Cury, 40, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 1st at 12:32 a.m.

Jonathan Charles Seaback, 33, of Cotuit was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

On May 1st at 10:40 p.m.

Jared J. Carvello, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

On May 2nd at 5:38 p.m.

Rhonda F. Mastin, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Larceny over $1,200

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shoe)

Trespassing

Possession of a burglarious instrument (scissors)

On May 2nd at 9:07 p.m.

Daniel Goddard Johnson, 25, of Littleton, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Wrong way violation-state highway

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 26th at 9:59 p.m.

David L. Hinds, 65, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On April 29th at 7:06 p.m.

Stephen E. Zine, 31, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Possession of a Class E substance (2 counts)

Warrant arrest

On April 30th at 11:30 p.m.

Robert Hunter Walker, 32, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 1st at 10:18 a.m.

Andrew D. Hutchins, 45, of East Falmout was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Disorderly conduct

Data furnished by Falmouth Police