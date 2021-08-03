Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/03/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 28th at 6:27 p.m.
Cynthia H. Packard, 63, of Provincetown was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating under the influence of liquor
No license in possession
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On July 31st at 11:39 p.m.
Amber N. Draper, 22, of Brewster was charged with
Assault and battery (2 counts)
Disorderly conduct
On August 2nd at 1:29 a.m.
Clement K. Bellairs, 68, of Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 28th at 1;41 p.m.
Christopher J. Herold, 53, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 26th at 5:11 p.m.
Samuel Arthur Grossman, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property
On July 26th at 8:50 p.m.
Aquil William Pryor, 45, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 26th at 8:57 p.m.
Shane R. Sullivan, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 26th at 8:57 p.m.
Amir A. Beyah, 32, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 26th at 9:25 p.m.
Monisha Aziza Shauur-Beyah, 22, of Sagamore Beach was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 27th at 10:07 a.m.
Heather L. Ojala, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On July 27th at 11:50 a.m.
Randy Labrie, 32, of Hyannis was charged with
Disoderly conduct (subsequent offense)
Vandalizing property
On July 27th at 9:45 p.m.
Robert Clyde Dunlop, 51, of Hyannis was charged with
Unlawful possession of fireworks
Disturbing the peace
Violation anti-noise propety owner (town by-law)
On July 28th at 10:38 a.m.
Amanda L. Fish, 32, of Osterville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 29th at 3:32 p.m.
William Douglas McCumbee Jr., 54, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 29th at 7:24 p.m.
Christine M. Blakeley, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery on a police officer (3 counts)
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shot foot)
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On July 30th atg 1:02 p.m.
Ch Najam Asghar, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 1st at 4:11 p.m.
Milton J. Servis, II, 59, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 1st at 4:47 p.m.
Matheus D. DosSantos, 18, of South Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 26th at 8:17 p.m.
Thomas Ezequiel Llanos, 21, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On July 29th at 6:14 p.m.
Robert C. Dube, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Possession of a Class E substance
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On July 30th at 4:47 p.m.
Brianne A. Costa, 24, of East Falmouth was charged with
Possession of a CLass E substance
Operating without a license
Data furnished by Falmouth Police