Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/03/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 28th at 6:27 p.m.

Cynthia H. Packard, 63, of Provincetown was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating under the influence of liquor

No license in possession

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On July 31st at 11:39 p.m.

Amber N. Draper, 22, of Brewster was charged with

Assault and battery (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct

On August 2nd at 1:29 a.m.

Clement K. Bellairs, 68, of Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 28th at 1;41 p.m.

Christopher J. Herold, 53, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 26th at 5:11 p.m.

Samuel Arthur Grossman, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property

On July 26th at 8:50 p.m.

Aquil William Pryor, 45, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 26th at 8:57 p.m.

Shane R. Sullivan, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 26th at 8:57 p.m.

Amir A. Beyah, 32, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 26th at 9:25 p.m.

Monisha Aziza Shauur-Beyah, 22, of Sagamore Beach was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 27th at 10:07 a.m.

Heather L. Ojala, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On July 27th at 11:50 a.m.

Randy Labrie, 32, of Hyannis was charged with

Disoderly conduct (subsequent offense)

Vandalizing property

On July 27th at 9:45 p.m.

Robert Clyde Dunlop, 51, of Hyannis was charged with

Unlawful possession of fireworks

Disturbing the peace

Violation anti-noise propety owner (town by-law)

On July 28th at 10:38 a.m.

Amanda L. Fish, 32, of Osterville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 29th at 3:32 p.m.

William Douglas McCumbee Jr., 54, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 29th at 7:24 p.m.

Christine M. Blakeley, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery on a police officer (3 counts)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shot foot)

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On July 30th atg 1:02 p.m.

Ch Najam Asghar, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 1st at 4:11 p.m.

Milton J. Servis, II, 59, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 1st at 4:47 p.m.

Matheus D. DosSantos, 18, of South Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 26th at 8:17 p.m.

Thomas Ezequiel Llanos, 21, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On July 29th at 6:14 p.m.

Robert C. Dube, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Possession of a Class E substance

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On July 30th at 4:47 p.m.

Brianne A. Costa, 24, of East Falmouth was charged with

Possession of a CLass E substance

Operating without a license

Data furnished by Falmouth Police