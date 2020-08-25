Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/25/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 17th at 4:20 p.m. Ofc. Joseph D’Andrea arrested

Michael J. Dimmagio, 53, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 22nd at 10:36 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Maghate D. Duncan, 30, of Provincetown who was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 17th at 10:08 p.m.

Patricia Ann Koumbouris, 68, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60

On August 19th at 1:34 a.m.

John M. Graziosi, 60, of Waltham, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license suspended

Leaving the scene of property damage

On August 21st at 1:10 a.m.

Dimas O Hernandez Lemus, 31, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (bat)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (bat)

On August 21st at 4:21 p.m.

Corey W. Lewis, 41, of Brockton, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (disorderly conduct)

On August 21st at 6:41 p.m.

Victoria C. Drucker, 46, of Chatham was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On August 22nd at 11:36 a.m.

Augustine Martinez, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 22nd at 1:37 p.m.

Nelson S. Gonzalez, 44, of Truro was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 22nd at 2:02 p.m.

Brandon Campbell, 30, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest (resisting arrest)

On August 22nd at 2:21 p.m.

Claude J. Gray, 54, of Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 22nd at 8:20 p.m.

Vanessa Vana Williams, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B household member/Strangulation)

Warrant arrest (Larceny under/receiving stolen)

Warrant arrest (Shoplifting)

On August 23rd at 6:31 a.m.

Brishnell P. Dawkins, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Vandalizing property

On August 23rd at 8:44 a.m.

Careeme Roshane Harakh, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

On August 23rd at 7:45 p.m.

Celio DaCosta, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

Operating without a license

Fail to stop for police

Warrant arrest (fail to stop or yield/unlicensed)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 19th at 4:32 p.m.

Robert Allen Green Jr., 41, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On August 20th at 1:39 a.m.

Jared P. Martino, 21, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

On August 22nd at 10:32 p.m.

Michael J. Britt, 58, of North Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Annoying telephone calls

False/silent 911 call

False report of a crime

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs beyond 8/23 at noon not yet posted).