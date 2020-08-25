Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/25/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 17th at 4:20 p.m. Ofc. Joseph D’Andrea arrested
Michael J. Dimmagio, 53, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 22nd at 10:36 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Maghate D. Duncan, 30, of Provincetown who was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 17th at 10:08 p.m.
Patricia Ann Koumbouris, 68, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60
On August 19th at 1:34 a.m.
John M. Graziosi, 60, of Waltham, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating after license suspended
Leaving the scene of property damage
On August 21st at 1:10 a.m.
Dimas O Hernandez Lemus, 31, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (bat)
Assault with a dangerous weapon (bat)
On August 21st at 4:21 p.m.
Corey W. Lewis, 41, of Brockton, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (disorderly conduct)
On August 21st at 6:41 p.m.
Victoria C. Drucker, 46, of Chatham was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On August 22nd at 11:36 a.m.
Augustine Martinez, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 22nd at 1:37 p.m.
Nelson S. Gonzalez, 44, of Truro was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 22nd at 2:02 p.m.
Brandon Campbell, 30, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest (resisting arrest)
On August 22nd at 2:21 p.m.
Claude J. Gray, 54, of Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 22nd at 8:20 p.m.
Vanessa Vana Williams, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B household member/Strangulation)
Warrant arrest (Larceny under/receiving stolen)
Warrant arrest (Shoplifting)
On August 23rd at 6:31 a.m.
Brishnell P. Dawkins, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Vandalizing property
On August 23rd at 8:44 a.m.
Careeme Roshane Harakh, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
On August 23rd at 7:45 p.m.
Celio DaCosta, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
Operating without a license
Fail to stop for police
Warrant arrest (fail to stop or yield/unlicensed)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 19th at 4:32 p.m.
Robert Allen Green Jr., 41, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On August 20th at 1:39 a.m.
Jared P. Martino, 21, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Speeding
On August 22nd at 10:32 p.m.
Michael J. Britt, 58, of North Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Annoying telephone calls
False/silent 911 call
False report of a crime
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (logs beyond 8/23 at noon not yet posted).