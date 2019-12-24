Weekly police department reports/arrests 12/24/19

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On December 18th at 11:19 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Samantha M. Hash, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On December 18th at 1:45 p.m.

Vernon Thomas, 22, of Blackstone, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 20th at 12:39 p.m.

Craig L. Butler Jr., 29, of East Falmuth was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Operating after registration suspended or revoked

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

Resisting arrest

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Uninsured vehicle

Fail to stop or yield

Speeding

Warrant arrest

On December 20th at 1:39 p.m.

Stephen W. Silva, 63, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise

On December 20th at 8:02 p.m.

Theodore C. Brown, 20, of Taunton, Ma was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 20th at 11:33 p.m.

Lauren D. Fermino, 29, of Mashpee was charged with

Furnising false information to police officer

Warrant arrest

and

Joseph Bump, 39, of Falmouth was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance

On December 21st at 2:13 a.m.

Jason J. Smith, 50, of Andover, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police