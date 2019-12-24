Weekly police department reports/arrests 12/24/19

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On December 18th at 11:19 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Samantha M. Hash, 39, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On December 18th at 1:45 p.m.
Vernon Thomas, 22, of Blackstone, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 20th at 12:39 p.m.
Craig L. Butler Jr., 29, of East Falmuth was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Operating after registration suspended or revoked
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
Resisting arrest
Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Uninsured vehicle
Fail to stop or yield
Speeding
Warrant arrest
On December 20th at 1:39 p.m.
Stephen W. Silva, 63, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise
On December 20th at 8:02 p.m.
Theodore C. Brown, 20, of Taunton, Ma was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 20th at 11:33 p.m.
Lauren D. Fermino, 29, of Mashpee was charged with
Furnising false information to police officer
Warrant arrest
and
Joseph Bump, 39, of Falmouth was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance
On December 21st at 2:13 a.m.
Jason J. Smith, 50, of Andover, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police