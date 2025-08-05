You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet crash causes delays on Route 6

Wellfleet crash causes delays on Route 6

August 5, 2025

WELLFLEET – A traffic crash caused delays on Route 6 in Wellfleet. The two vehicle collision happened about 3:30 PM Tuesday by Gill Lane. All of the victims were able to self-extricate and no injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

