You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet firefighters respond to brush fire on Lieutenant’s Island

Wellfleet firefighters respond to brush fire on Lieutenant’s Island

July 4, 2026

WELLFLEET – Firefighters responded to Lieutenants Island for a brush fire about 2:40 PM Saturday. The fire on Lieutenants Island Road at Way 100 was quickly wet down with no structural threat. Officials are investigating if sparks from a utility pole may have started the fire.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 