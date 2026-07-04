WELLFLEET – Firefighters responded to Lieutenants Island for a brush fire about 2:40 PM Saturday. The fire on Lieutenants Island Road at Way 100 was quickly wet down with no structural threat. Officials are investigating if sparks from a utility pole may have started the fire.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet firefighters respond to brush fire on Lieutenant’s Island
Wellfleet firefighters respond to brush fire on Lieutenant’s Island
July 4, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Wellfleet