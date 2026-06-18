Wellfleet man arraigned on child pornography charges following online investigation

– From Barnstable Police: On June 18, 2026, Ross Hannon, 43, of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on charges of Distributing Material of a Child in a Sexual Act and Possession of Child Pornography. His arrest is the result of an online investigation into individuals actively collecting and sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

On March 24, 2026, the Barnstable Police Department’s Investigative Services Division initiated an online investigation targeting offenders sharing child pornography. During the course of the investigation, a digital device utilizing an IP address associated with a Wellfleet residence disseminated over 100 digital files containing CSAM to a computer located within the Barnstable Police Department Forensics Lab.

In coordination with the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force, the United States Postal Service Office of the Inspector General, and the Wellfleet Police Department, members of the Barnstable Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at a Wellfleet residence. Upon execution of the warrant, Hannon was encountered on the property as he returned home from his employment at the Wellfleet Post Office. Investigators located and seized numerous pieces of digital evidence for further forensic examination.

Subsequent forensic analysis of Hannon’s digital devices revealed over 200 files of Child Sexual Abuse Material, as well as the program used to disseminate CSAM to the Barnstable Police Department. Based on these findings, investigators applied for and were granted an arrest warrant through Barnstable District Court.

Following his arraignment, Hannon posted $2,500 cash bail. Conditions of release include no contact with individuals 16 years of age or younger and no travel outside the Commonwealth of Massachusetts without prior court authorization.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.