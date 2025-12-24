WELLFLEET – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was activated late Tuesday evening for a missing woman in Wellfleet. About 11 PM, the woman was located near Marconi and was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Wellfleet officials, Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team able to successfully locate missing woman
December 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
