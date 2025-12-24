You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet officials, Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team able to successfully locate missing woman

December 23, 2025

WELLFLEET – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was activated late Tuesday evening for a missing woman in Wellfleet. About 11 PM, the woman was located near Marconi and was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

