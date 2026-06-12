WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police say they are seeking to identify a driver who allegedly failed to stop, crashed and fled the scene on School Street late Thursday evening. Police tell CWN that officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation. The driver failed to stop, subsequently crashed, and fled the scene on foot. Officers were unable to immediately identify the driver last night, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Correction: Wellfleet Police seek to identify driver who failed to stop, crashed and fled scene
June 12, 2026