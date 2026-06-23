Multiple roads flooded from heavy rain



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: Heavy rain this morning has caused significant flooding in several areas.

Lawrence Road and Gross Hill Road intersection in front of the fire station has been barricaded due to flooding.

Route 6 in front of Seamen’s Bank southbound Lane is currently down to one.

Route 6 northbound land in front of Cumberland Farms

Please use caution as heavy rain continues. Mass Dot and Wellfleet DPW have been advised, and are assisting with opening roads, we will be on scene to slow vehicles down in this area.

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There are flooding reports on West Road and Cove Road. At least one car became disabled in deep water. Remember: turn around don’t drown.

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There are reports of flooding along Route 6 from Barnstable to the Sagamore Bridge including the usual spot just before the Bridge.