Wellfleet Police seek missing elderly man with dementia

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Police Department is requesting the help of the public in finding a missing and endangered 92-year-old black male with dementia from Dorchester, MA. Walter Mitchell is described as: 6’4 weighing 216lbs with short white hair, last seen wearing a neon green jacket and a blue Boston Children’s Hospital baseball hat. Walter was last located via a vehicle tracking device in the area of the Wellfleet/Truro town line.

Mr. Mitchell is operating a White 2011 GMC Sierra truck with MA license plate 3224AS. If located please call the Wellfleet Police Department at (508) 349-3702. There is a BOLO out across Barnstable County to all police departments with this description.