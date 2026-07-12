WELLFLEET – A traffic crash in Wellfleet sent one person to Cape Cod Hospital and several others treated at the scene. The collision happened about 4 PM Sunday on Route 6 at Main Street. According to reports, one vehicle rear-ended a second. A Truro fire ambulance also respodned to the scene. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
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Wellfleet traffic crash sends one person to hospital
July 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Wellfleet